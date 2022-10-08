iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,550 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $48.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

