Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,574,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,467,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 416,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.