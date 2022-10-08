Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,574,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,467,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 416,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
