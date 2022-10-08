Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

