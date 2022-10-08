Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,248.33 ($27.17).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, for a total transaction of £332.85 ($402.19). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead purchased 166 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.62) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,588.38). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, for a total transaction of £332.85 ($402.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 220 shares of company stock valued at $408,679 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,846 ($22.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3,026.23. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,037.92.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

