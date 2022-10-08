JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Price Target to €19.50

Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange Belgium Stock Performance

Shares of MBISF stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32. Orange Belgium has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. It provides mobile telecommunication, broadband internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. The company also provides connectivity and mobility services include big data and the Internet of Things.

