JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Price Target to €19.50

Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Orange Belgium Stock Performance
Shares of MBISF stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32. Orange Belgium has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.
About Orange Belgium
