JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $75.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Match Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.23.

MTCH stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

