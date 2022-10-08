JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,516. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83.

