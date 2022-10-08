JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Raised by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

