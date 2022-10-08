JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,112 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

