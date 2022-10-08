Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on JFHHF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Down 11.6 %

JFHHF stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

