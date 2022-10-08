K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,133 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,123. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

