K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $177.55. 2,759,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

