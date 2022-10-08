K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,868 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

