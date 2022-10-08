K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,249,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.