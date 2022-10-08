K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,533,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,237,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 8,748,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,090. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

