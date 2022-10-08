K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,473. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

