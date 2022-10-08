K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. 356,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,854. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

