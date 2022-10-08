K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,159 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,869,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:URI traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

