K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 146,300 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,300 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 753,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.