K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 38,830 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. 1,768,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

