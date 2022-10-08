K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 9,600 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.67% of North American Construction Group worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 15,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,124. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

