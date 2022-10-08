K21 (K21) Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million

K21 (K21) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One K21 token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, K21 has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $55,228.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

K21 Token Profile

K21 launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 tokens. K21’s official Twitter account is @kanondotart and its Facebook page is accessible here. K21’s official website is kanon.art. The official message board for K21 is kanondotart.medium.com.

K21 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “K21 (K21) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. K21 has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 15,584,677.10750997 in circulation. The last known price of K21 is 0.15936888 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $28,988.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kanon.art/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

