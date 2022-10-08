Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 36.00 to 33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kahoot! ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

