Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Kape Technologies Price Performance
Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.97. The company has a market capitalization of £906.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.65. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
