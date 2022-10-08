Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.97. The company has a market capitalization of £906.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.65. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

