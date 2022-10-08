Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 376,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 931,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

