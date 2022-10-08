KENKA METAVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $777,996.91 (KENKA)

KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, KENKA METAVERSE has traded down 67.4% against the U.S. dollar. KENKA METAVERSE has a total market cap of $777,996.91 and $14,501.00 worth of KENKA METAVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KENKA METAVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KENKA METAVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KENKA METAVERSE

KENKA METAVERSE was first traded on December 28th, 2021. KENKA METAVERSE’s total supply is 46,494,649,465 tokens. KENKA METAVERSE’s official message board is medium.com/@ttxgames. KENKA METAVERSE’s official Twitter account is @kenkadometa. The official website for KENKA METAVERSE is ttx-games.com/kenkado.

KENKA METAVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KENKA METAVERSE has a current supply of 46,494,649,465 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KENKA METAVERSE is 0.00001599 USD and is down -22.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,484.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ttx-games.com/kenkado/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KENKA METAVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KENKA METAVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KENKA METAVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KENKA METAVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KENKA METAVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.