Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.