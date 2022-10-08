Key Financial Inc Has $67,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

