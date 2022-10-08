Key Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

