Key Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

