Key Financial Inc Makes New $30,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

