Key Financial Inc Sells 970 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Stock Down 3.0 %

PPL stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

