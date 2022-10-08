KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE LYB opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

