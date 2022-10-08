Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.32).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Kingfisher Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.48) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 642.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

About Kingfisher

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

