Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Kingfisher stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

