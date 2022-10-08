Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €47.26 ($48.22) and last traded at €46.60 ($47.55). Approximately 101,581 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.57 ($47.52).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

