Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 2.7% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $12.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.24. The stock had a trading volume of 594,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

