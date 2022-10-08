Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,761,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,705,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

