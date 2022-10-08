Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. 5,269,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,259. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 15,338.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.