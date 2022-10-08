K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €20.95 ($21.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.94. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.