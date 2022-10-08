LABEL Foundation (LBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.06 Million

LABEL Foundation (LBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, LABEL Foundation has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. LABEL Foundation has a market cap of $5.06 million and $1.38 million worth of LABEL Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABEL Foundation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LABEL Foundation Token Profile

LABEL Foundation was first traded on December 17th, 2021. LABEL Foundation’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,369,062 tokens. The official message board for LABEL Foundation is labelfoundation.medium.com/label-foundation-next-generation-blockchain-based-entertainment-education-platform-e1dcc8e15cad. LABEL Foundation’s official Twitter account is @labelfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LABEL Foundation is label.foundation.

LABEL Foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LABEL Foundation (LBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LABEL Foundation has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 839,679,374.9 in circulation. The last known price of LABEL Foundation is 0.00586836 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,414,286.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://label.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABEL Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABEL Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABEL Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

