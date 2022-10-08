Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

LARK stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.