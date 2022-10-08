LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNXSF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

