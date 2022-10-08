LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008651 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $1.18 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is blog.naver.com/lemonchain. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. LEMONCHAIN has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LEMONCHAIN is 1.70342053 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $572,376.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lemonchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

