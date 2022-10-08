LG Display (LPL) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LG Display to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get LG Display alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LG Display and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $26.08 billion $1.20 billion 15.23 LG Display Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 38.06

Profitability

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares LG Display and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display 0.86% 1.68% 0.65% LG Display Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LG Display pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 17.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LG Display and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 0 2 0 2.00 LG Display Competitors 75 243 442 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.58%. Given LG Display’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LG Display has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

LG Display has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display’s competitors have a beta of -1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LG Display competitors beat LG Display on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.