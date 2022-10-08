Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Raised by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,062 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 7.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $171,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

