Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Trading Down 0.4%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIBYU. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

