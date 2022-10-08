LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

