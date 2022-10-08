LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.