Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 37,700 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.79% of VeriSign worth $144,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 91.9% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 121.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $185.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.98.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

