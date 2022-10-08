Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 47,200 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 3.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Cadence Design Systems worth $258,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,201,836. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

